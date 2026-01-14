Mauritania crackdown drives illegal migrants onto riskier routes

Illegal migrants crossing from West Africa to Spain's Canaries started using more distant - and potentially more deadly - departure points in 2025 following a crackdown by Mauritania on illegal immigration, according to data published by the Red Cross.

The number of small boats arriving in the Canaries from the Gambia, south of Mauritania, more than doubled to 22 in 2025 from nine in 2024, according to the data.

Three boats from Guinea, further south still, also arrived in 2025, with one boat departing from its capital Conakry more than 2,000 kilometres (1,243 miles) from the Spanish archipelago, a journey that took 11 days.