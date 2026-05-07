Massive cocaine haul off Canary Islands marks Europe's largest bust

Spanish police have seized 30 tonnes of cocaine from a ship off the Canary Islands and detained its 23-member crew without bail in Europe's largest-ever bust of the drug, the High Court said on Thursday, more than doubling Spain's previous record.

The Comoro Island-flagged Arconian was intercepted by the Guardia Civil police force on May 1, with a cargo the court valued at more than €812 million ($956 million).

The seizure dwarfs the 25 tonnes recovered by German police at the port of Hamburg in June 2024, previously Europe's biggest, and is more than twice Spain's own record of 13 tonnes, found in a shipment of Ecuadorean bananas at Algeciras last year.

The operation, carried out with US and Dutch authorities, will be detailed by police on Friday.