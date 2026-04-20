Man charged over alleged plot to import cocaine after at-sea transfer off Queensland, Australia

A man was charged with allegedly importing 200 kg of cocaine last week, after police found the drugs on the catamaran he was sailing near the Queensland-New South Wales border off Australia.

The Tweed Heads man, 41, faced the NSW Bail Division Court on Friday, April 17, and was charged with one count of importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug, contrary to section 307.1 of the Criminal Code (Cth), which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

The man was formally refused bail and remanded to next appear in the same court on June 12, 2026.