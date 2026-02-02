Malaysia detains two tankers over suspected illegal oil transfers worth more than $130m

Two tankers suspected of illegal ship-to-ship oil transfers were detained and more than MYR512 million ($129.9 million) worth of crude oil seized 24 nautical miles (44.4 kilometres) west of Muka Head, Penang last week, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said on Saturday.

The agency did not specify the origin of the oil being transferred.

The waters off Malaysia are known as a regular site for illegal ship-to-ship transfers, where oil is shifted between tankers at sea to obscure its origin. Malaysian authorities said in July last year they would more tightly enforce rules around the practice.

The seized tankers, worth MYR718 million, were carrying 53 Chinese, Burmese, Iranian, Pakistani and Indian crew members. The two captains of the ships were arrested and handed over to Penang state maritime investigation officials, the agency said.