Malaysia continues searches for illegals after boat sinks, toll climbs to 21

Malaysian patrols searched coastal waters in the Andaman Sea on Monday for dozens of members of Myanmar's Rohingya ethnic group, after a boat believed to be carrying them sank last week and another went missing.

At least 21 bodies have been found since the vessel went down on Thursday - 12 in Malaysia and nine in neighbouring Thailand - the regional head of Malaysia's maritime agency, Romli Mustafa, told reporters.

Without life jackets, it might be difficult for many to survive even 24 hours, but some could be holding on to floating objects and search operations would continue, he added.