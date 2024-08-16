Latest round of US Treasury Department sanctions targets ships linked to Houthis, Hezbollah

OFAC is also updating the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN List) entry for the sanctioned vessel Artura, which was responsible for shipping commodities for Sa’id al-Jamal, to reflect the changing of its name to OHAR.

OFAC said the revenue from al-Jamal’s network helps finance the Houthis’ reckless targeting of shipping in the Red Sea and civilian infrastructure, which has led to grave consequences for both the region and the international community.