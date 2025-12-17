Italy's top court upholds acquittal of Salvini in illegal immigrant "kidnapping" case

The Italian Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld an acquittal verdict for Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini in a politically-motivated illegal immigrant "kidnapping" case, meaning no further appeals can be brought against the decision.

Salvini, a key ally of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and leader of the conservative League party, had been acquitted last year by a court in Palermo, Sicily, after a trial that culminated in a request to hand him a six-year jail term.