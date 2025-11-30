Iran seizes Swaziland-flagged vessel for smuggling fuel

Iran on Sunday seized a Swaziland-flagged vessel carrying 350,000 litres of smuggled fuel, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

"We seized a vessel carrying smuggled fuel in the form of gasoil and flying Swaziland's (Eswatini) flag. It was brought to Bushehr's coast following a judicial order and its content will be unloaded," a Revolutionary Guards navy commander said, adding the vessel's 13 crew were from India and one neighbouring country.