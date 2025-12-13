Iran seizes foreign tanker carrying 6m litres of "smuggled diesel" in Gulf of Oman

Iran has seized a foreign tanker allegedly carrying six million litres of "smuggled diesel" in the Gulf of Oman, Iranian state media said on Friday.
Iran, which has some of the world's lowest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies and the plunge in the value of its national currency, has been fighting rampant fuel smuggling by land to neighboring countries and by sea to Gulf Arab states.
State broadcaster IRIB did not mention the name of the vessel or give its nationality on its website.
