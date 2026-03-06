Indonesia sentences two Thais for smuggling nearly two tons of methamphetamine via fishing boat

An Indonesian court on Friday sentenced one Thai national to life in prison and another to 17 years for smuggling nearly two tons of methamphetamine, in one of the country's biggest drug busts in years.

Weerapat Phongwan was sentenced to life in prison for acting as an intermediary and overseeing drug distribution, a judge said.

Teerapong Lekpradub got 17 years in jail after being found guilty of acting as an intermediary in the sale and purchase of the drugs, the judge said.

Both defendants and four Indonesians were arrested by Indonesian police in May last year after the fishing boat they were aboard was found to be carrying 67 boxes of methamphetamine, weighing nearly two tons, court documents showed.