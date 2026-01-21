Indian officials slam Iran's refusal to allow consular access to detained tanker crew

Officials of the Indian Embassy in Iran have repeated their call for the Iranian Government to allow consular access to 16 Indian sailors who have been detained since late last year.
The embassy said in a recent statement that in mid-December 2025, it was informed about the detention of the tanker Valiant Roar and its 16-strong Indian crew by Iranian authorities.
"The Consulate of India in Bandar Abbas immediately (on December 14) wrote to the Government of Iran seeking consular access to the crew," the embassy's statement read. "The request for consular access has been repeated numerous times since then, both by diplomatic correspondence and in-person meetings in Bandar Abbas and Tehran, including at the level of the Ambassador."
The embassy remarked that the Iranian authorities were also requested to allow the detained sailors to communicate with their families in India.
As the company that owns the ship is based in the UAE, the Indian Consulate in Dubai has also been in talks with the owner to ensure legal representation and the regular supply of provisions for the crew.
"The matter is expected to be subject to judicial process in Iran," the embassy said. "However, the mission and the consulate continue to press the Iranian authorities to grant early consular access to the crew and to ensure expeditious completion of the judicial proceedings."
The Aruba-flagged Valiant Roar had been seized along with a number of other vessels as part of the Iranian Government's campaign to curb illegal shipments of fuel.
Iranian authorities detained the tanker on December 8, 2025, over reported fuel smuggling, an allegation that has been disputed by the crew's families and representatives.
Valiant Roar's crew at the time of her seizure also included one Sri Lankan and one Bangladeshi national.