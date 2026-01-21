Indian officials slam Iran's refusal to allow consular access to detained tanker crew

Officials of the Indian Embassy in Iran have repeated their call for the Iranian Government to allow consular access to 16 Indian sailors who have been detained since late last year.

The embassy said in a recent statement that in mid-December 2025, it was informed about the detention of the tanker Valiant Roar and its 16-strong Indian crew by Iranian authorities.

"The Consulate of India in Bandar Abbas immediately (on December 14) wrote to the Government of Iran seeking consular access to the crew," the embassy's statement read. "The request for consular access has been repeated numerous times since then, both by diplomatic correspondence and in-person meetings in Bandar Abbas and Tehran, including at the level of the Ambassador."