Indian Navy secures cargo ship following pirate attack in Gulf of Aden

The Indian Navy came to the aid of a foreign-flagged commercial vessel to prevent it from being seized by suspected pirates in the Gulf of Aden earlier this week.

The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines-registered bulk carrier Golden Arsenal was some 300 nautical miles northeast of Djibouti and en route to Titicorin in India when it was approached by men on a skiff in the afternoon (local time) of Wednesday, July 1.

The suspects then attempted to board the vessel, thus prompting the crew to implement anti-piracy measures, issue a distress call, and seek refuge in the citadel.