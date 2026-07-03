Indian Navy secures cargo ship following pirate attack in Gulf of Aden

The Indian Navy came to the aid of a foreign-flagged commercial vessel to prevent it from being seized by suspected pirates in the Gulf of Aden earlier this week.
The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines-registered bulk carrier Golden Arsenal was some 300 nautical miles northeast of Djibouti and en route to Titicorin in India when it was approached by men on a skiff in the afternoon (local time) of Wednesday, July 1.
The suspects then attempted to board the vessel, thus prompting the crew to implement anti-piracy measures, issue a distress call, and seek refuge in the citadel.
The Indian Navy Talwar-class stealth frigate INS Trikand responded to the distress call and met with Golden Arsenal at sea on Thursday, July 2. The suspects reportedly fled as soon as the warship approached.
A raiding team from the Indian Navy's Marine Commandos (MARCOS) special operations force later boarded Golden Arsenal to thoroughly search the interior compartments to ensure that none of the suspects were still present. The MARCOS operators later declared the ship safe, allowing it to resume its voyage to Titicorin.
The ship's superstructure reportedly suffered damage during the unsuccessful boarding, though all 21 of the crew are reported safe.