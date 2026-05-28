Indian Coast Guard, partners seize drugs from foreign cargo ship off Mundra Port

The Indian Coast Guard and the Gujarat Police Department have successfully prevented an attempt to smuggle drugs into India via the Port of Mundra in Gujarat state.

Acting on intelligence, a joint police and coast guard raiding team began monitoring the Cypriot-flagged container vessel Europe while it was at anchor off the coast in the late evening (local time) of Monday, May 25.

While watching from on board a coast guard interceptor boat under the cover of darkness, officers of the Gujarat Police's Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) observed two individuals on Europe as they dumped numerous bags overboard. The ATS then recovered the bags, which were later confirmed to be laden with cocaine totalling 115 kg.