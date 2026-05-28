Indian Coast Guard, partners seize drugs from foreign cargo ship off Mundra Port

The Indian Coast Guard and the Gujarat Police Department have successfully prevented an attempt to smuggle drugs into India via the Port of Mundra in Gujarat state.
Acting on intelligence, a joint police and coast guard raiding team began monitoring the Cypriot-flagged container vessel Europe while it was at anchor off the coast in the late evening (local time) of Monday, May 25.
While watching from on board a coast guard interceptor boat under the cover of darkness, officers of the Gujarat Police's Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) observed two individuals on Europe as they dumped numerous bags overboard. The ATS then recovered the bags, which were later confirmed to be laden with cocaine totalling 115 kg.
The coast guard and the ATS then boarded the containership and arrested one crewmember.
One other crewmember reportedly jumped overboard in an apparent attempt to evade arrest. Gujarat Police officials believe that this individual, who has been identified as a Tanzanian national, may have died as strong currents in the area at the time of his escape make it unlikely that he survived.
The coast guard meanwhile said that the narcotics from Europe may have been loaded while the ship was in Brazil and kept concealed in the engine room.