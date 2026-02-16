India seizes sanctioned tankers tied to Iran

India has seized three US-sanctioned tanker ships linked to Iran this month and stepped up surveillance in its maritime zone to curb illicit trade, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

India aims to prevent its waters from being used for ship-to-ship transfers that obscure the origin of oil cargoes, the source added.

The seizures and heightened surveillance follow an improvement in US-India relations. Washington earlier this month announced it will cut import tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 50 per cent, as New Delhi has agreed to stop Russian oil imports.

Sanctioned vessels Stellar Ruby, Asphalt Star, and Al Jafzia frequently changed their identities to evade law enforcement by coastal states, the source said, adding that their owners were based overseas.

Iranian state media cited the National Iranian Oil Company as saying that the three tankers seized by India had no connection to the company. It said that neither the cargoes nor the vessels were linked to the company.