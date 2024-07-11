IMB calls for sustained vigilance amid drop in piracy incidents

The International Chamber of Commerce's (ICC) International Maritime Bureau (IMB) is calling for sustained vigilance to protect seafarers amid increasing violence despite an overall drop in the number of incidents reported in IMB’s mid-year report for 2024, released on Thursday, July 11. Sixty incidents of piracy and armed robbery against ships were recorded in the first half of 2024, a decrease from 65 incidents for the same period in 2023.

"While we are reassured to see a fall in the number of overall reported acts of piracy," said ICC Secretary General John W.H. Denton, "the concerning rise in incidents of a violent nature underscores the need for continued vigilance from the international community to ensure the safety of all seafarers — especially at this time of heightened uncertainty for maritime transport."