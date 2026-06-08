Illegal migrant boat capsizes off Malta leaving 11 dead

At least 11 people have died after an illegal migrant boat capsised in waters off Malta, activist group Sea-Watch said on Monday, while around 50 more were rescued at sea by a fishing vessel in the area.

On Sunday, the Italian Coast Guard said the vessel had departed from Libya carrying around 60 people before overturning about 45 nautical miles east-southeast of Malta. Rome dispatched a patrol boat to the area, saying it had initially recovered 10 bodies.

Sea-Watch said on social media that the death toll was at least 11, adding that 48 survivors had been rescued by the vessel Tuncay Sagun 2.