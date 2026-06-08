Illegal migrant boat capsizes off Malta leaving 11 dead

At least 11 people have died after an illegal migrant boat capsised in waters off Malta, activist group Sea-Watch said on Monday, while around 50 more were rescued at sea by a fishing vessel in the area.
On Sunday, the Italian Coast Guard said the vessel had departed from Libya carrying around 60 people before overturning about 45 nautical miles east-southeast of Malta. Rome dispatched a patrol boat to the area, saying it had initially recovered 10 bodies.
Sea-Watch said on social media that the death toll was at least 11, adding that 48 survivors had been rescued by the vessel Tuncay Sagun 2.
As the summer season approaches, illegal migrant departures typically rise along the North Africa-Europe route, with Italy, Malta and Greece the nearest landing points for those attempting the perilous sea crossing.
According to the UN's International Organisation for Migration, at least 827 people have died or are missing so far this year while attempting to cross the central Mediterranean, including 14 children.
In Italy, the government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has taken a hard line against illegal arrivals, approving measures to curb human trafficking and make it more difficult for illegal migrants to obtain asylum.
Some 12,000 people have disembarked in Italy so far in 2026, interior ministry data show, less than half the nearly 25,000 reported in the same period in 2025.
(Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Alex Richardson)