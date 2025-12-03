Houthis release crew of Greek-operated cargo ship struck in Red Sea

The crew of the Greek-operated cargo ship Eternity C, which sank in the Red Sea in July after being attacked by Yemen's Houthi terrorist group, have been released, an official with the ship's operator and a maritime security source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The crew of the Liberia-flagged Eternity C abandoned the ship before it sank following repeated strikes by the Iran-aligned militants with sea drones and rocket-propelled grenades.