Houthi Red Sea attack survivor from Russia begins journey home

A Russian mariner detained for around eight months after being on board a ship attacked by Yemen's Houthi terrorists has left the country for Russia following medical treatment in Sanaa, the Houthi-run foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The mariner, identified by Russian media as Aleksei Galaktionov, was a crew member of a Greek-operated cargo ship that was sunk by the Houthis in July 2025. He was wounded in the attack.

"The Russian citizen was transported on a United Nations aircraft, in coordination with the UN envoy," the foreign ministry said, according to the Houthi-run news agency, adding that his departure was arranged after he had completed treatment.

It said the move followed contacts with Russian officials and with counterparts in Iran.