Hollow victory: UK gets to keep "asylum seekers" in hotels, but still risks angry protests

But on Friday, the Court of Appeal upheld the government's appeal against that ruling, which had been made on planning grounds, and lifted the temporary injunction which would have led to the “asylum seekers” being evicted.

While the court victory will ease the headache of immediate, widespread hotel closures, it opens up the deeply unpopular Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his ministers to accusations from his main political opponents that he is siding with “asylum seekers” over the fears of local people.

"Keir Starmer has shown that he puts the rights of illegal immigrants above the rights of British people who just want to feel safe in their towns and communities," Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the main opposition Conservative Party, said in a statement.

The government had argued the injunction would lead to further protests across the country seeking to force the immediate closure of hotels, and putting pressure on the system to house “asylum seekers” waiting to have their cases determined.