Hegseth says full video of Caribbean drug boat strike will remain classified

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday there are no plans to release the full unedited video of September 2 strikes on a drug trafficking boat in the Caribbean that fuelled concerns about the Trump administration’s plans for Venezuela.

Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio conducted briefings on Tuesday for every member of the Senate, responding to lawmakers’ demands for more information about a three-and-a-half-month-long campaign of more than 20 strikes against boats in the Caribbean and Pacific that have killed more than 80 people.