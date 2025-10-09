Greek authorities detain Turks caught with weapons on boats

A Greek court has ruled that twelve Turks arrested in northern Greece on accusations of participating in an international criminal group smuggling weapons into the country should be detained pending trial, legal sources said on Thursday.

Greek police last week located a group of fifteen people close to the Evros river at the Greek-Turkish border. They arrested most of them and confiscated two sacks and one suitcase nearby, containing one hundred forty-seven pistols, dozens of bullets, and weapons components wrapped in plastic bags.