Greece speeds up deportations with new external "return hub" law 

Greece's parliament approved legislation late on Tuesday to fast-track deportation of rejected "asylum seekers" and allow their transfer to "return hubs" outside the bloc once bilateral agreements are reached with third countries.

Greece - Europe's southernmost country in the Mediterranean and a main entry point for illegal migrants - was on the front line of a 2015-16 crisis when more than a million people from the Middle East and Africa crossed into Europe.

Arrivals have ebbed since then, but two Aegean islands nearest to the African coast - Crete and Gavdos - have seen a steep rise in illegal migrant boats, mainly from Libya, reaching their shores over the past couple of years.