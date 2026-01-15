Global maritime piracy and armed robbery increased in 2025

The International Chamber of Commerce's International Maritime Bureau (IMB) reported an increase in global maritime incidents and piracy and armed robbery in 2025, classifying most cases as low-level.
According to the IMB Annual Piracy and Armed Robbery Report, 137 incidents against ships were recorded in 2025 compared to 116 in 2024 and 120 in 2023. It reveals that 121 vessels were boarded, four vessels were hijacked and two fired upon, while another 10 incidents have been classified as attempted attacks.
While most reported incidents in 2025 were categorised as low level, violence against crew continues, with 46 crewmembers taken hostage in 2025 compared to 126 in 2024 and 73 in 2023. Twenty-five crew were reported kidnapped, compared to 12 in 2024 and 14 in 2023. A further 10 crew were threatened, four injured, and three assaulted in 2025.
The reported use of guns continues to rise. In 2025, they were reported in 42 incidents compared to 26 in 2024. Knives were reported in 33 incidents in 2025, compared to 39 incidents in 2024.
Although only a small number of incidents were reported off the Somali coast in 2025, two incidents in November took place far from shore, showing that Somali pirate groups still have the ability to operate at range. In both cases, well-prepared crews, together with the swift response of naval forces, ensured the safety of the vessels and their crews.
The lack of a broader resurgence in Somali piracy continues to reflect the strong deterrent effect of sustained naval presence, supported by vessel hardening and the use of best management practices. IMB acknowledges active patrolling and robust responses to piracy by naval forces and encourages their continued presence in these waters.
The Gulf of Guinea also saw another year of restricted piracy activity, thanks to the efforts of the Gulf of Guinea authorities. Twenty-one incidents were reported in 2025, compared with 18 in 2024, and 22 in 2023.
Efforts to curb incidents require further coordination and strengthening to reduce violence against crewmembers, according to the report. In 2025, the region accounted for the kidnapping of 23 crew in four separate incidents, along with three hostages and one injured crew.
The Singapore Straits recorded the highest number of reported incidents in 2025 with 80 compared to 43 in 2024. These incidents account for more than half (58 per cent) of the globally reported incidents of 2025.
While considered low level and opportunistic, reported incidents in the Singapore Straits note a disproportionate increase in the carriage of guns, with 27 reports in 2025 compared to eight in 2024. Fourteen crew were taken hostage, eight threatened, three injured, and one assaulted.
IMB reported a significant decline in the number of incidents in these waters in the last half of 2025, after the Indonesian Marine Police apprehended two gangs in July 2025.
Incidents reported within the Indonesian archipelago, show a decrease from 18 and 22 in 2023 and 2024 respectively to 12 in 2025. In 2025, two crewmembers were taken hostage and one threatened in separate incidents. Knives were reported in three incidents.
The IMB Piracy Reporting Centre (PRC) has also expressed concern of late reporting, given that timely reporting supports preventive action and contributes directly to the safety of other vessels in the vicinity.
“Timely reporting is key to preventing further incidents and protecting other vessels in the area," said IMB Director Michael Howlett. "We continue to urge all ships to report incidents promptly, so that risks can be better understood and effective measures taken to protect crews and vessels."