Global maritime piracy and armed robbery increased in 2025

The International Chamber of Commerce's International Maritime Bureau (IMB) reported an increase in global maritime incidents and piracy and armed robbery in 2025, classifying most cases as low-level.

According to the IMB Annual Piracy and Armed Robbery Report, 137 incidents against ships were recorded in 2025 compared to 116 in 2024 and 120 in 2023. It reveals that 121 vessels were boarded, four vessels were hijacked and two fired upon, while another 10 incidents have been classified as attempted attacks.

While most reported incidents in 2025 were categorised as low level, violence against crew continues, with 46 crewmembers taken hostage in 2025 compared to 126 in 2024 and 73 in 2023. Twenty-five crew were reported kidnapped, compared to 12 in 2024 and 14 in 2023. A further 10 crew were threatened, four injured, and three assaulted in 2025.

The reported use of guns continues to rise. In 2025, they were reported in 42 incidents compared to 26 in 2024. Knives were reported in 33 incidents in 2025, compared to 39 incidents in 2024.