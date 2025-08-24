German activist group ferries dozens of illegal immigrants to Italy

Three people drowned when the rubber boat carrying them and dozens of other illegal migrants got into difficulties on the central Mediterranean crossing from Libya to Italy, a German migrant activist group said on Sunday.

Illegal immigrant ferry service Resqship said the bodies of the three were found inside the boat, which was "dangerously overcrowded" and had been buffeted by waves of up to 1.5 metres (4.9 feet) before a vessel arrived at the scene.