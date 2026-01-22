Fuel supplier found guilty of scheme to defraud US Navy and Coast Guard

A federal jury in West Palm Beach in Florida has found 37-year-old Jasen Butler guilty of 34 felonies, including wire fraud, money laundering, and forgery for orchestrating a scheme to defraud the US Department of War and other federal agencies out of over US$4.5 million.

After the verdict, US District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks immediately remanded Butler into custody at the United States’ request.

As charged in the indictment, Butler submitted altered and fake invoices to US Navy and Coast Guard ships through the SEA Card Program, which allows US vessels to purchase critical fuel to conduct military operations around the world.