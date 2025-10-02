French police detain master of tanker linked to Russia’s "shadow fleet"

French police have arrested the Chinese captain of a sanctioned tanker suspected of operating for Russia's "shadow fleet", authorities said on Thursday, after the navy boarded the vessel anchored off western France.

Prior to sailing toward France, the Boracay, was approximately 50 nautical miles (90 kilometres) south of Copenhagen on September 22 when drone activity forced the closure of the city's airport around 18:30 GMT, according to data from MarineTraffic.