French Navy intercepts cocaine-laden boat, hands suspects to Barbados

The French Navy has intercepted a boat that was carrying cocaine and handed it over to the Barbadian authorities, France's Armed Forces Minister said on Thursday, as the US and other countries step up their fight against drug trafficking.

Catherine Vautrin wrote on social media that around 678 kilogrammes of cocaine had been seized. France, which has overseas territories in the Caribbean and Latin American regions, has been pushing a more aggressive policy in recent months on drug trafficking.

The French Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction published a report in December saying that cocaine had overtaken cannabis as the leading illegal drug in France.