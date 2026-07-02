France frees impounded "shadow fleet" tanker after paying €1m fine

French authorities on Thursday fined the Tagor tanker, which they intercepted and impounded at the end of May over its role in shipping Russian oil and gas, €1 million ($1.1 million).

The French Ministry of Justice added in a statement that the Tagor was now free to leave French waters, following the payment of the fine.

On June 1, French President Emmanuel Macron posted a video on social media showing commandos boarding the Tagor in an operation that occurred the previous day.