France detains Indian captain of suspected shadow fleet tanker

The captain of an oil tanker intercepted by the French Navy has been detained under investigations into whether it was operating under a false flag, the Marseille prosecutor’s office said on Sunday.

The vessel named Grinch was seized in the Mediterranean on Thursday, then diverted to anchor off the French port city, on suspicion of being part of the shadow fleet that lets Russia export oil despite sanctions.

The 58-year-old captain, an Indian national, was detained as part of the preliminary investigations, the prosecutors said in a statement that did not mention Russia.

The vessel left the Russian port of Murmansk in early January, sailing under a Comoros flag, French authorities have said.