Four die trying to board illegal migrant boat in northern France

Four people died after a group of illegal migrants attempted to board an inflatable dinghy and cross the English Channel from France to Britain, prompting a rescue operation off the coast of Calais, authorities said on Thursday.

Local mayor Christian Fourcroy, who said he had been briefed by emergency services, said a group of about 30 illegal migrants had waded out into the water to reach the dinghy between the beaches of Equihen and Ecault at about 7:00 (05:00 GMT) when they got into trouble.

"(They) tried to board the boat. Things went wrong and, let’s just say, they floundered in the water. Among them were two women and two men who died,” Fourcroy told Reuters. A fifth person was in a critical condition, he said.