Five British officers plead not guilty in illegal migrant theft case

Five British immigration officers on Thursday pleaded not guilty to misconduct in public office and conspiracy to steal from illegal migrants who had arrived in Britain on small boats, ahead of a trial in January 2028.

John Bernthal, 53, Ben Edwardes, 45, Lee-Ann Evanson, 42, Besmir Matera, 36, and Jack Mitchell, 33, are charged with stealing from illegal migrants from August 2021 to November 2022.

All five are also charged with one count of misconduct in public office and one count of money laundering. A sixth defendant, 43-year-old David Grundy, is charged with one count of money laundering.

All six defendants entered not guilty pleas at London's Southwark Crown Court. Matera is also charged with obtaining leave to enter or remain in Britain by deception and possession of three identity documents – a British passport and full and provisional driving licences – in a false name, which he denies.