Five bodies of illegal migrants wash ashore near Tripoli

At least five bodies of illegal migrants including two women have been washed ashore in Qasr al-Akhyar, a coastal town in the east of Libya's capital Tripoli, a police officer told Reuters on Saturday.

Hassan Al-Ghawil, head of investigations at the Qasr Al-Akhyar police station, said that according to people in the area, a child's body washed ashore and because of the waves' height the body returned to the sea, and the coast guard was asked to search for it.

Ghawil said the bodies are all dark-skinned people. The bodies were found on Emhamid Al-Sharif shore in the western part of the town by people who reported to the police station.