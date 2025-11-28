FEATURE | Venezuela ramps up surveillance in second-poorest state after drug boat strikes

US bombings of drug boats have led to stepped-up surveillance by authorities in Venezuela’s remote northeastern state of Sucre, with increased patrols by security agencies and ruling-party supporters stoking fear among locals, four residents and one recent visitor said.

Sucre, whose narrow eastern isthmus extends into the Caribbean to within about seven miles (11 kilometres) of Trinidad and Tobago, was home to some of the more than 80 people killed so far in Washington’s months-long campaign of deadly strikes off the Venezuelan coast and in the Pacific.

The state is Venezuela’s second-poorest and some 60 per cent of people there are employed by the government. Reuters reported on Saturday that the US is poised to launch a new phase of Venezuela-related operations.

The Trump administration says the strikes have damaged the operation of drug cartels, including groups it says are led by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.