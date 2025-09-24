FEATURE | Understanding Iran's nuclear sanctions: what the "snapback" means 

Iran and European powers remain at loggerheads as they try to strike a last-ditch deal to avert the return of UN sanctions before Saturday evening.

Britain, France and Germany launched a 30-day process on August 28 to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program.

The trio, known as the E3, has taken the step over accusations Iran has failed to abide by a 2015 deal with world powers that aimed to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon.

Many countries have suspected Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons, which Iran denies.