FEATURE | Iran's new "action movie" video shows troops seizing cargo ships

Struggle for the strait

With the attacks on hold, attention has shifted to the shipping lanes off the coast of Iran.

Tehran says it will not consider opening the Strait of Hormuz, normally the route for one fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas, until the US lifts its blockade of Iran's shipping, which Washington imposed during the ceasefire and Tehran calls a violation of that truce.

In a social media post, US President Donald Trump said it was Washington that was in "total control" of the strait, which he described as, "'Sealed up Tight,' until such time as Iran is able to make a DEAL!!!".

Trump and his military officials have said Iran's navy is "at the bottom of the sea," but Tehran's speedboats show that it can still wreak havoc on shipping.

Washington, which has been confronting Iranian ships in international waters to enforce its blockade, said it had boarded another tanker, the Majestic, in the Indian Ocean on Thursday, an apparent reference to a supertanker last reported off the coast of Sri Lanka carrying two million barrels of crude.