FEATURE | Filipino fisher's death a window into industry exploitation

When the body of 25-year-old Filipino fisherman Sam Dela Cruz was returned to his shipmates after his sudden death in Somalia, they placed his body in the ship's freezer to take him home to his family.

Their mourning was cut short the next day when armed Somali officers took Dela Cruz's remains to bury him in a public cemetery in the port city of Bosaso, where their Chinese-flagged fishing vessel, the Han Rong 355, was docked in 2018, according to Gilbert, another Filipino on the ship who used a pseudonym due to safety concerns.

Dela Cruz was one of the 66,000 or more Filipinos deployed on foreign fishing vessels over the past decade, according to the Philippines' Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), part of a global business worth $140 billion.

Official data showed more than 40 per cent of Filipino migrant fishers are repatriated by the government when their contracts expire or they are subject to ship abandonment or mistreatment.

But deaths like Dela Cruz's are under-documented, and researchers said it is difficult to determine how many perish in an industry they call poorly regulated and rife with abuse.