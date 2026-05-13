Families demand action for Pakistani crew held by Somali pirates

Ambreen Fatima protested in Karachi with her children on Wednesday for the release of her husband, one of 10 Pakistani crew aboard an oil tanker seized by Somali pirates 23 days ago, and who is now drinking dirty tank water to survive, she said.

The Honour 25, a Palau-flagged product tanker, was seized on April 21 approximately 30 nautical miles off Somalia's Puntland region with 17 crew members aboard, 10 of them Pakistani.

Fatima said her daughter had been hospitalised for two days due to the stress and her 16-year-old son, sitting his annual exams, could barely concentrate.