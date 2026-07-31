EU to establish Libyan maritime rescue centre to curb illegal arrivals

The European Union has agreed plans to establish a maritime rescue coordination centre (MRCC) in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi, EU Ambassador to Libya Nicola Orlando said on Thursday, as the bloc looks to curb arrivals on one of Europe's busiest illegal migration routes.
Libya, where control is split between rival western and eastern factions, has been a major transit route for illegal migrants attempting a dangerous sea crossing to Europe since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi.
"We finalised the procedures to establish a maritime rescue coordination centre in Benghazi under Operation IRINI, with funding from Italy and Malta," Orlando said in a post on social media.
The announcement followed a meeting in Rome attended by the commander of the EU naval mission Operation IRINI, Rear Admiral Marco Casapieri, Malta's ambassador to Italy, Daniel Azzopardi, and General Khairy Tamimi, secretary-general of the command of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces.
The EU and its member states have long supported and trained the Libyan Coast Guard, which intercepts illegal migrants at sea.
While the EU formally recognises only the Tripoli-based government, it has stepped up contacts with authorities in eastern Libya since last year as illegal migrant departures from areas controlled by military commander Khalifa Haftar in eastern Libya have risen.
The proposed Benghazi centre has drawn scrutiny from open-borders activist groups, who argue that strengthening Libyan maritime capabilities could lead to more interceptions of illegal migrant boats and returns to Libya.
EU officials say cooperation with Libyan authorities is necessary to improve maritime safety, combat smuggling networks and reduce deaths at sea.
(Reporting by Amina Ismail; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)