EU to establish Libyan maritime rescue centre to curb illegal arrivals

The European Union has agreed plans to establish a maritime rescue coordination centre (MRCC) in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi, EU Ambassador to Libya Nicola Orlando said on Thursday, as the bloc looks to curb arrivals on one of Europe's busiest illegal migration routes.

Libya, where control is split between rival western and eastern factions, has been a major transit route for illegal migrants attempting a dangerous sea crossing to Europe since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi.

"We finalised the procedures to establish a maritime rescue coordination centre in Benghazi under Operation IRINI, with funding from Italy and Malta," Orlando said in a post on social media.