EU naval forces take control of hijacked Iranian vessel off Somalia

EU naval forces under Operation Atalanta have reported the liberation of the Iranian-flagged dhow Alwaseemi, which was hijacked 400 nautical miles East of Mogadishu last March 24.

"The pirates left the fishing vessel as a result of the pressure and presence exerted by Atalanta assets, in close coordination with Somali maritime police forces," Operation Atalanta said on Monday, April 6.

On Sunday, April 5, Alwaseemi was liberated by Atalanta elements. The Iranian-flagged fishing vessel was finally abandoned by the unnamed pirate group on the northwestern coast of Somalia, after being pressured by ATALANTA assets.