EU naval forces take control of hijacked Iranian vessel off Somalia

EU naval forces under Operation Atalanta have reported the liberation of the Iranian-flagged dhow Alwaseemi, which was hijacked 400 nautical miles East of Mogadishu last March 24.
"The pirates left the fishing vessel as a result of the pressure and presence exerted by Atalanta assets, in close coordination with Somali maritime police forces," Operation Atalanta said on Monday, April 6.
On Sunday, April 5, Alwaseemi was liberated by Atalanta elements. The Iranian-flagged fishing vessel was finally abandoned by the unnamed pirate group on the northwestern coast of Somalia, after being pressured by ATALANTA assets.
"Always prioritising the safety of hostages, a smart combination of 'concertina effect' conducted by Atalanta surface and air assets, plus a close and permanent coordination with Somali maritime police forces ashore, finally drove the pirates to disembark and liberate the dhow," Operation Atalanta said.
Following the liberation, Atalanta forces boarded the fishing boat to conduct the necessary verifications and searches to ensure the security and condition of the crew.
The boarding team also provided the crew with food, water, and medical care.
Evidence and intelligence of the incident were gathered to be submitted in support of the legal prosecution of the perpetrators. Atalanta said it has been working with the Federal Governments of Somalia and the Puntland Federal Government to bring the pirates to justice.
Atalanta officials added that the dhow may have also been used by the pirates as a mothership during boarding attempts against larger vessels.
A warship and other Atalanta assets had closely monitored the dhow since its seizure on March 24.