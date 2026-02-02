Ethiopia visit to centre on illegal migration, UK foreign minister says

Britain's foreign minister said she would use a visit to Ethiopia on Monday to focus on measures to try to stem rising numbers of illegal migrants from the Horn of Africa seeking to reach the United Kingdom.

Yvette Cooper said job creation partnerships would dissuade people from leaving Ethiopia while stronger law enforcement cooperation was essential to counter smuggler gangs and speed up returns of illegal migrants with no right to stay in Britain.

"We are working together to tackle the economic drivers of illegal migration and the criminal gangs who operate globally, profiting from trading in people," Cooper said in a statement.

"That includes new partnerships to improve trade and create thousands of good jobs in Ethiopia so people can find a better life back home instead of making perilous journeys."

Successive British governments have tried to tackle illegal immigration, an issue which has helped to propel Nigel Farage's Reform UK party into a commanding opinion poll lead.