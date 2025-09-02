Embattled Starmer now eyes industrial camps for "asylum seekers"

Deeply unpopular British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will hold a meeting on Tuesday on how to tackle illegal immigration, including moving “asylum seekers” out of hotels to accommodation on industrial sites and introducing digital ID cards.

Immigration is now the dominant political issue in Britain, eclipsing concerns over the economy, as the country faces a record number of both asylum claims and arrivals by illegal migrants in small boats from Europe, including more than 28,000 this year.