Eighteen die after illegal immigrant boat sinks off Greek island

Eighteen illegal alien migrants drowned when their boat overturned 26 miles (40 kilometres) south of the southern Greek island of Chrysi, a coast guard official said on Saturday, while two were rescued from the sea.

The boat was initially detected by a Turkish cargo ship, which contacted the Greek authorities.

The survivors were being taken to the island of Crete, the official added.

Greece was on the front line of a 2015-16 migration crisis when more than a million people from the Middle East and Africa crossed into Europe.

Flows have ebbed since then but the last year has seen a steep rise in illegal immigrant boats, mainly from Libya, heading for Crete, Gavdos and Chrysi - the three Aegean islands nearest to the African coast. Fatal accidents remain common.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

