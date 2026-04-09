Eight arrested as Vietnam-UK migrant smuggling ring dismantled

European police forces in recent weeks have dismantled an illegal migrant smuggling network that brought people from Vietnam across the EU to Britain, earning itself up to €3 million in recent years, EU law enforcement cooperation agency Europol said on Thursday.

Eight people were arrested in France, Germany and Hungary on March 29 and 30, including the alleged leader and a "high-level" organiser of the network that targeted Vietnamese nationals seeking to reach Britain and organised the whole journey for them, Europol said.

Illegal migrants were first smuggled into the EU's free-travel zone on Hungarian-issued short-stay visas or residence permits and were then flown to France. There they were put in accommodation around Paris and later transported to the coast in northern France from where they made the crossing to Britain in small inflatable boats organised by a Kurdish-Iraqi illegal migrant smuggling network, Europol said.