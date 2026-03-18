Dutch authorities foil drug-smuggling attempt in North Sea

Authorities in the Netherlands have foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs into the country via the North Sea, the Dutch Public Prosecution Office (Openbaar Ministerie; OM) said on Monday, March 16.

Five suspects were arrested after they were caught in the act dumping bales of narcotics into the sea for later pickup by smaller boats. One such boat was also seized during the operation.

The OM said the bales were later found to contain "hundreds of kilos" of cocaine. No estimated monetary value has yet been provided.