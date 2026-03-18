Dutch authorities foil drug-smuggling attempt in North Sea

Authorities in the Netherlands have foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs into the country via the North Sea, the Dutch Public Prosecution Office (Openbaar Ministerie; OM) said on Monday, March 16.
Five suspects were arrested after they were caught in the act dumping bales of narcotics into the sea for later pickup by smaller boats. One such boat was also seized during the operation.
The OM said the bales were later found to contain "hundreds of kilos" of cocaine. No estimated monetary value has yet been provided.
The five suspects range in age from 34 to 61 years and were found to be residents of Almere, Oostzaan, Beverwijk, and Haarlem.
The Amsterdam Public Prosecution Service has begun an investigation to determine the origin of the confiscated narcotics.
The successful interdiction took place off the coast of Zeeland on Sunday, March 15. Local agencies that participated in the operation include the Netherlands Coastguard and HARC-NZKG, a joint organisation formed by the Dutch Customs Administration, the Fiscal Information and Investigation Service and the Dutch National Police Corps.