Dozens feared missing in illegal migrant boat incident off Italy

An illegal migrant boat carrying around 35 people sailing from Libya capsized in the central Mediterranean, leaving one confirmed dead and two dozen missing, UNICEF country coordinator for Italy said on Sunday.

The rescue operation was carried out on Friday off the coast of Italy’s Lampedusa island by the Italian Coast Guard, which saved 11 illegal migrants, including four children travelling alone, and recovered the body of a pregnant woman, UNICEF’s Nicola Dell’Arciprete said.