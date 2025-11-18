"Disgruntled" witnesses claim US official advocated months ago for sinking boats carrying suspected drugs

Months before the US military began launching airstrikes against drug vessels, former US Justice Department official Emil Bove told employees the government should just "sink the boats" rather than prosecute the people on board, three witnesses told Reuters.

Bove, the former acting deputy attorney general, made similar remarks on at least three separate occasions between November 2024 and February 2025 when the topic of maritime drug cases was broached, the witnesses said. All three were granted anonymity to detail internal justice department discussions. NPR first reported the news on Monday.

The witnesses now view Bove's remarks as a harbinger of the approach the Trump administration is taking by bombing suspected drug vessels, rather than the traditional response of seizing the ships, confiscating the drugs and arresting those on board.

Reuters could not determine whether Bove, who left the department in early September to begin serving as a judge for the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, was directly involved in discussions with the Pentagon about the plans to strike suspected drug vessels.