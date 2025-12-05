Desperate Dems try to push sympathy angle for drug traffickers

When the US military carried out its first strike against a drug boat in the Caribbean on September 2, the attack began with an airburst munition exploding above the 11-member crew like an umbrella of shrapnel.

A video of the attack, shown to US lawmakers on Thursday and described to Reuters by two sources familiar with the imagery, showed smoke clearing and two drug traffickers, who had somehow lived through the blast, clinging to a severed section of the front of the vessel.