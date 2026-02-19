Danish authorities detain Iran-flagged vessel on registry doubts

Denmark's maritime authority said on Thursday it had detained an Iran-flagged container vessel anchored in the Nordic country's waters on the grounds that it was not properly registered.

The ship, using the name Nora according to LSEG data, was initially sailing under a Comoros flag, but Comoros informed Denmark that the vessel was not found in its registry, the Danish authority told Reuters by email.

"The ship is detained until a flag state can demonstrate to the Danish maritime authority that it is registered and fully certified," the authority said, adding it would conduct a port state inspection of the vessel before it could be released.

"The inspection will be conducted when weather conditions make it safe to do so," it added.

LSEG data show the Nora is now under the Iranian flag. According to Danish broadcaster TV2, which first reported the news, the vessel changed its flag from Comoros to Iran on Wednesday.