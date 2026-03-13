Cuba says FBI to help investigate speedboat incursion by Cuban exiles

The FBI will send a team to Cuba to investigate an incursion by 10 Cuban exiles aboard a speedboat accused of provoking a gun battle with Cuban forces that killed half the infiltrators, Cuba said on Friday.

Cuba announced bilateral cooperation over the incident the same day as it acknowledged it was talking with the United States to try to defuse tensions between the two neighbors at a time when Washington's oil blockade on the Caribbean island has pushed the nation deeper into economic crisis.

On February 25, Cuban nationals tried to infiltrate the country by speedboat, armed with nearly 13,000 rounds of ammunition, 13 rifles and 11 pistols and other material, the government in Havana has said. Five were killed; the others, who were wounded, are in Cuban custody and receiving medical attention, Cuba said.