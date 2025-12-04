Cuba: Island is no "black hole" on drug trafficking route to US

Top law enforcement officials in Cuba said on Thursday the island was prioritising the fight against narcotics trafficking in the Caribbean and continued to provide information to the US Coast Guard amid escalating tensions and surging US military presence in the region.

Cuba and the United States in 2017 agreed to cooperate in the fight against drug trafficking, but Colonel Ybey Carballo, chief of Cuba's Border Guard, told reporters in Havana formal engagement between the two long-time rival nations had ended under the second administration of US President Donald Trump.